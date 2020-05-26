Swiss prosecutors investigate Turkish couple informed on dissidents

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Prosecution (Le Parquet Fédéral) launched an investigation against a couple who informed on dissidents living in Switzerland to Turkish authorities

According to a report by TR724 news website, the couple is reportedly informed on members of the Gülen movement in Switzerland, a dissident group that has for years been in the crosshairs of the President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey.

They charged the adherents of the movement with such activities as holding gatherings, requesting donations to charity activities, and organizing social and cultural events that are certainly not qualified as criminal acts under Swiss law. The couple also accused them of being member to a terrorist organization, a reference to the Gülen movement.

In a statement the Federal Office of Prosecution announced that it will request permission form the Swiss Federal Council to launch a criminal case, along with the investigation, against the informant couple.

The informant couple and the Turkish diplomatic mission rejected to comment on this development. Duy-Lam Nguyen, the lawyer of the complainants, said that this investigation will be deterring those who want to volunteer in informing on dissidents, reported the TR724 news website.

A positive response is expected from the Federal Council, as it has approved similar request previously, according to the TR724.

Adherents of the Gülen movement living in Switzerland have reached the depositions of the informant couple who had once took part in Gülenist charity activities in Switzerland. It turned out that the couple went to the İzmir police on their own will and gave bogus and deceptive information on people who aligned themselves with the Gülen movement.

In September 2019, those who were targeted by the couple filed a criminal complaint against this couple with the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office seeking compensation of 200,000 Swiss francs based on Swiss anti-defamation laws.

Swiss law considers giving information to a foreign state (espionage) to the detriment of Swiss citizens or legal residents as a criminal act. Those who commit this crime are sentenced to up to three years in prison.

The Gülen movement is led by a US based Muslim cleric who has been a vocal critic of the Erdoğan’s government on a range of issues such as Erdoğan’s corrupt politics, his increasing authoritarians and his aiding and abetting jihadists in Syrian civil war.

The adherents of the movement have been targeted since colossal graft and corruption probes of 17 and 25 December 2013 which implicated four of Erdoğan’s ministers, his son and other inner circle. Dismissing the probes as a Gülenist conspiracy, the President Erdoğan designated the movement as an armed terrorist organization and initiated a witch hunt against individuals and institutions affiliated to the movement.

The witch hunt gained momentum after an abortive putsch on 15th of July 2016 for which the President Erdoğan accused Gülen of masterminding, an accusation repeatedly denied by Gülen. Portraying the coup as a “gift of the god” he initiated a massive scale cleansing, dismissing some 130 thousand officials, Gülenists and other dissidents alike, from government posts and sending over half a million real and perceived Gülenist to detention facilities.

In the anti-Gülenist frenzy reigned after the coup attempt the President Erdoğan has repeatedly called on Turks living in Turkey and abroad to informed on the adherents of the movement. In March 2018 Switzerland started a criminal investigation on Turkish diplomats who allegedly planned to drug and kidnap a Swiss-Turkish businessman linked to the movement reported Reuters.

