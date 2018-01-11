State Department warns US citizens to reconsider travelling to Turkey over arbitrary detention risks

The United States Department of State has classified Turkey as a “level three” risk out of four, in a new system designed to protect US citizens travelling to foreign countries and warned to “reconsider travel” to Turkey due to “terrorism and arbitrary detention” risks.

According to a report by online news portal Ahval on Thursday, the US State Department’s page on Turkey, which was updated on Jan. 10, advises citizens to “reconsider travel” to Turkey due to “terrorism and arbitrary detention” risks.

The page advises citizens not to travel to areas along the Syrian border or in the south east more generally, due to terrorism. The department also warns about conditions in Turkey under the current state of emergency, in effect since Jul. 20 2016: