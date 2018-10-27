Slain Saudi journalist Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancée: He thought Turkey a safe country

Jamal Khashoggi’s Turkish fiancée Hatice Cengiz said the slain Saudi journalist was in “great loneliness” due to Riyadh’s jailing of his friends in her first interview broadcast live on Turkish broadcaster Habertürk on Oct. 25. “He thought Turkey is a safe country and if he would be held or interrogated, this issue would be swiftly solved,” she said.

“He had applied for US citizenship but it was not approved yet. He was a Saudi citizen. He was in great loneliness. Perhaps it was this loneliness that moved him to the emotional relationship we had soon after we met,” Cengiz said, according to a report by Hurriyet Daily News.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a US resident, disappeared on Oct. 2 after a visit to the Saudi consulate in İstanbul to receive his marital documents. His fiancée Cengiz was the first person to alarm the public after the incident. After a weeks-long denial, Saudi Arabia admitted on Oct. 25 that the journalist fell victim to a premeditated killing in the building, although the whereabouts of his body remained unclear.

During the earlier days of the investigation, Saudi media outlets had quoted Khashoggi’s son from his former marriage as saying that the family in Riyadh did not know the presence of the Turkish fiancée.

“I don’t have much information about his family in Saudi Arabia. He had told me that his former marriage ended because of political reasons. He was lonely and sad. He was complaining that he does not know what happened to his friends in Saudi Arabia,” Cengiz said.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was implicated in Khashoggi’s killing, was also criticized for jailing hundreds of critics.

Khashoggi’s eldest son Salah was given permission to leave Saudi Arabia following a months-long travel ban after he met Prince Mohammed during a condolence visit in Riyadh on Oct. 24.

“I don’t know whether it is correct to describe Jamal as a Saudi dissident. There is a transformation process in his country now. He was telling me that it is now his responsibility to write columns because his friends in Saudi jails are not allowed to write,” she added.

Cengiz also clarified two issues about Khashoggi’s final appointment in the consulate that were widely reported in what she described as erroneous. It was earlier reported that Khashoggi had previously applied to get the documents from the Saudi embassy in Washington DC but he was sent by them to İstanbul. “I have no knowledge about such a demand. People talk about it but Khashoggi would tell me if it had happened,” Cengiz said.

It was also widely reported that Khashoggi had told Cengiz to call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s advisor Yasin Aktay if he could not leave the consulate after a long while on Oct. 2.

Cengiz explained that Khashoggi had told her to call Aktay when he felt bad and the couple went to a hospital in a previous visit to Turkey. “When he entered the consulate on Oct. 2, he did not tell me this because he was very relaxed as the consulate staff had treated him very well four days before. After he did not leave the building for hours, I remembered his earlier advice to call Aktay in case of an emergency,” she said.

Cengiz also said she did not accept an invitation from US President Donald Trump, the kingdom’s staunchest Western champion, to visit the White House after Khashoggi’s murder because she thought it was aimed at influencing public opinion in his own favor.

“Trump invited me to the United States but I perceived it as a statement to win public favor,” Cengiz told Habertürk, pausing at times during an interview and more than once breaking down in tears.

Trump and Prince Mohammed have cultivated warm ties though the US president said earlier this week that the crown prince, as the kingdom’s de facto ruler, bore ultimate responsibility for the operation against Khashoggi. Trump also said Riyadh had staged the “worst cover-up ever” over the killing.

CIA Director Gina Haspel heard the audio during a visit to Turkey this week, sources told Reuters, and has briefed Trump about Turkey’s findings and her discussions.

Cengiz said Khashoggi was concerned tensions would arise when he visited the consulate for the first time on Sept. 28, but he was treated well at that visit, which appeared to reassure him, she said.

Turkey is ranked 157th among 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). If Turkey falls two more places, it will make it to the list of countries on the blacklist, which have the poorest record in press freedom.

Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by SCF show that 237 journalists and media workers were in jail as of October 7, 2018, most in pretrial detention. Of those in prison 169 were under arrest pending trial while only 68 journalists have been convicted and are serving their time. Detention warrants are outstanding for 148 journalists who are living in exile or remain at large in Turkey.

Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down some 200 media outlets, including Kurdish news agencies and newspapers, after a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016.

She went on to note that they first went to the Saudi Consulate on Sept. 28. Cengiz said both of them were nervous when they first went to the consulate, fearing of a possible interrogation. However, contrary to their fear, Khashoggi left the diplomatic building happily as the consulate employees were nice to him, according to Cengiz.

Before their second visit to the consulate on Oct. 2, she noted that the Khashoggi told her to go to school, and he would go to the consulate alone. “Although he said he would go alone, I had this feeling that I shouldn’t let him do so,” she said, adding that he was encouraged by the first visit to the consulate.

She said she was irritated as Khashoggi hadn’t left the building and then frightened after learning that working hours of the consulate were over. “Then, a Turkish official told me that everyone had left the building and there was no one inside,” she said, adding that she felt the greatest fear of losing him at that time.

Cengiz said she handed Khashoggi’s computer, phones, and private belongings to the prosecutor 3-4 days following the incident. “The situation has both political and judicial and humanitarian aspects,” she said.

Meanwhile, Turkish prosecutors have prepared an extradition request for 18 suspects from Saudi Arabia in the killing of Khashoggi, authorities said on Friday, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged Riyadh to disclose who ordered the murder.

Erdoğan has in recent days stepped up pressure on Saudi Arabia to come clean in the case, and Western governments have also voiced increasing skepticism, pitching the world’s top oil exporter and a pivotal Middle East ally into a worsening crisis. Erdoğan also said Turkey had more information than it had shared so far about the killing of Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor on Thursday said the killing of Khashoggi was premeditated, contradicting a previous official statement that it happened accidentally during a tussle in the consulate. Riyadh’s numerous shifting accounts of the killing have undermined Prince Mohammed’s stance in the West.

Turkish prosecutors seeking the extradition accuse the 18 of “murder by premeditation, monstrous intent or by torture”. Riyadh previously arrested the 18 as part of its investigation into the case. Those include a 15-man security team that Turkey says flew in hours before the killing and carried it out.

“Who gave this order?” Erdoğan said in a speech to members of his AKP in Ankara. “Who gave the order for 15 people to come to Turkey?” he said.

Saudi officials initially denied having anything to do with Khashoggi’s disappearance after he entered the consulate, which he had visited to obtain paperwork for a planned marriage.

“The reasoning behind the extradition request is that Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in Turkey by Saudi nationals who traveled to Turkey for this specific purpose,” a senior Turkish official said. “It is clear that the judicial system in Turkey is better equipped to genuinely serve the cause of justice in this case.”

Saudi Arabia has also sacked five senior government officials as part of the investigation.

