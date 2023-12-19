Security personnel disrupt students’ attempts to put up Christmas decorations

University security at the prestigious Istanbul University on Monday clashed with students who were putting up Christmas decorations, Turkish media reported.
A video recording of security personnel forcefully pushing students was posted on social media, sparking criticism. The students had come together to decorate a tree on campus grounds when head of security Kenan Arslan ordered his personnel to intervene. Some students sustained injuries during the clash.
According to the university, security intervened because the students had not obtained permission to put up decorations. However, media agencies and social media users suggested this was a clear attack on students’ attempt to celebrate Christmas and the New Year.