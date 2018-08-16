Report: Unborn children met unlawfulness in Turkey under rule of Erdoğan

The imprisonment of pregnant women, who were arrested by Turkish courts as part of Turkish government’s massive post-coup witch hunt campaign targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement, introduced the unborn babies to unlawfulness in Turkey under the rule of Justice and Development Party (AKP) government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to a report by Cumhuriyet daily on Tuesday, some of these pregnant women have a couple of weeks to give birth, some of them have a child on their womb and a kid beside them. The report said these pregnant women have not taken to the hospital and they could not get the necessary care and treatment despite they have been frequently infected in adverse prison conditions.

Stating that they could reach to four of these pregnant women in prisons thanks to they have a lawyer, Cumhuriyet daily reported the story of pregnant prisoners Merve Aydeniz Çokyılmaz, Mualla Kübra Alvar, Elif Aydın and Emine Ay.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a member of human rights commission at Turkish Parliament, a medical doctor, a human rights activist and a deputy of pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), told the daily that “The criteria of the rule of law have been violated. So, all humanitarian criteria have also been violated.”

Pregnant women are held in prisons despite the Turkish Penal Code (TCK) requires “the punishment for pregnant should be left behind.”

The case of Merve Aydeniz Çokyılmaz

Merve Aydeniz Çokyılmaz is pregnant for 8,5 months. She was arrested on March 4, 2018, as part of an investigation carried out by the İstanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office targeting alleged members of the Gülen movement. She has been accused of using ByLock mobile phone messaging application and held in Bakırköy Closed Women Prison.

Çokyılmaz’s lawyer, Münevver Öz, who is also a medical doctor, told Cumhuriyet daily that her client was taken to the doctor only once (at the end of July) during her pregnancy. She also stated that after her examination, she was informed that the baby is too big and that there is a possibility of coming reverse.

Having noted that the ward where Merve Aydeniz Çokyılmaz has been held is too crowded and the conditions in the ward are unbearable for a pregnant woman, her lawyer said that her client was infected and that she had overcome a danger of losing her baby.

The indictment against Çokyılmaz was accepted by the İstanbul 30th High Criminal Court and the first hearing will be held on October 10. Thus, it is now certain that Çokyılmaz will deliver her baby in prison. Çokyılmaz’s husband is also reportedly in prison in Edirne province over his alleged links to the Gülen movement.

The case of Mualla Kübra Alvar

Mualla Kübra Alvar is a prisoner who is 7 months pregnant. She was arrested on March 1, 2018, over a testimony of another suspect who benefited from the effective rumors act. She was arrested by a court and put in Tarsus Prison over her alleged links to the Gülen movement. She was sentenced to 10,5 years in prison by the Kastamonu High Criminal Court on the grounds that she was allegedly using ByLock.

Turkish authorities believe ByLock is a communication tool among alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

It was reported that Alvar has been suffering because of injuries on her body stems from extreme temperatures and her pregnancy. Alvar’s sister Mevlüde Ahukuş said that her pregnant sister had applied repeatedly to go to a hospital, but her applications gave no result. She also stated that her sister’s health and psychology were negatively affected by the demise of Halime Gülsu who stayed in the same ward.

Halime Gülsu, who was arrested on Feb. 20, 2018, for allegedly helping the faith-based Gülen movement, died late April 2018 in prison in Mersin province, reportedly due to the deprivation of the medication she took for lupus erythematosus.

According to a report by online news outlet Kronos, Gülsu was not given her medication for 15 days of detention and afterward in a Tarsus Prison cell that she shared with 21 people. Her health report was lost by prison officials. Due to health problems, she was taken to Mersin City Hospital on April 25. But she was sent back to prison, where she went into a coma and died. Prison officials did not act despite calls for help from her cellmates, Kronos reported.

The case of Elif Aydın

Elif Aydın is a prisoner who is 5,5 months pregnant. She has been held in Gebze Closed Prison for 3 months. She has 2 children aged 2 and 7. She takes care of her 2-year-old son in prison. Her 7 year-old-son is with his father.

Aydın was sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison over her alleged links to the Gülen movement. Aydın’s lawyer Elvan Bağ Canbaz stated that the judge had said to his client that “If you care about your children, tell us what you know in order to meet them again,” and ruled for the continuation of her imprisonment.

Elif Aydın’s husband, Çetin Aydın, told Cumhuriyet daily that he has to leave her son to his friends while he is at work because there is no one else to look after him.

The case of Emine Ay

Prisoner Emine Ay, an “education consultant” in a private school in Bitlis province, is 4 months pregnant. She was detained on July 4, 2018, in Gaziantep province together with her husband over their alleged use of ByLock over a tip by another suspect who benefitted effective rumors act. Her husband was put behind bars in Adıyaman province.

Emine Ay was reportedly taken to Bitlis province from Gaziantep province and held in the detention center of the Anti-Terror Branch for 8 days. During her stay in the detention center, a doctor told her that she had the risk of miscarriage.

Emine Ay was arrested by a court on July 11, 2018, and sent to Bitlis Prison. She has two children aged between 3 and 7 years. Ay is looking after her 3-year-old daughter in prison. Her 7-year-old son has been looked after by her father-in-law. His son is having psychological problems.

Emine Ay’s lawyer Serdar Yazar told Cumhuriyet daily that he has warned the prosecutor about her client’s pregnancy and the prosecutor replied him by saying that “Nothing happens. I would like to have a police officer at the head of my wife.”

The indictment about Ay has not yet been written. Emine Ay’s brother Veysel Karani Yıldırım told Cumhuriyet daily that they had difficulty in finding a lawyer during her custody.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu stated that he has learned the victimizations of pregnant women through the letters he received and said that “There are 22 people in a 10-person ward in Tarsus Prison. They combine 2 beds to make it appropriate for 3 people to sleep. A child, who is staying with her mother, had fallen off the bench and broke her jaw. They could not go to the hospital without giving at least 7-8 petitions.

“Besides, we also got information that there are pregnant prisoners in Tokat Prison. Also, 7-8 babies are staying with their imprisoned mothers in this prison. The expiring dates of foods for babies have been passed until the food is allowed by the prison administration. There is no toys and playgrounds in the prison. The prison authorities do not accept baby clothes if there are some writings on them.”

Underlining that the related law has been violated by judges and prosecutors, Gergerlioğlu continued to say that “At the beginning of the state of emergency, those who were probed over links to the Gülen movement had difficulties in finding a lawyer. Lawyers requested extra-ordinary high payments. Pregnant prisoners have also in difficulty finding a lawyer, and their lawyers have not been very interested. So, we have to get news about these pregnant prisoners from their relatives. Especially, since the obligatory defense lawyers have taken irrelevant stances, heavy punishments were given by the courts.”

“When the criteria of the rule of law are violated, the humanitarian criteria are also violated. Nobody is looking the issued from the perspective of human rights. Everybody is looking at the issues from a perspective of being a fan. There is an effort to demonize people or groups or to justify injustice. This situation will be put into public as a matter of shame in coming years,” added Gergerlioğlu.

Article 16 of the Penal Execution Act said that “The execution of imprisonment is left behind for women who are pregnant or who have delivered a baby in less than 6 months. The provisions of this paragraph shall not apply to those who are considered to be dangerous because of their actions and attitudes. The punishment of these persons is executed in the appropriate places organized for them in the penal execution institutions.”

There are currently more than 700 children in Turkish prisons. The mothers of most of the children in Turkish jails have been arrested as part of a government crackdown on followers of the Gülen movement in the aftermath of a controversial coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, and most of them are in pre-trial detention and not yet convicted of a crime.

According to data from the Turkish Justice Ministry concerning the number of children who are in jail with their mothers, there were 560 such children in 2016, 128 of whom were aged one, 114 aged two, 81 aged three, 70 aged four, 31 aged five and five of whom were aged six as well as 17 other children whose ages were not known by the authorities.

The women have been accused of providing scholarships, arranging sales, depositing money in private lender Bank Asya, sending their children to schools affiliated with the Gülen movement, subscribing to the Zaman or Bugün newspapers or using the ByLock smartphone messaging application. Women who go to hospitals seeking birth control or to give birth have also been clear targets of massive the post-coup witch hunt campaign conducted by Erdoğan government.

According to the Turkish Penal Code’s Article 5275, “the sentence of imprisonment is set aside/postponed for women who are pregnant or who are within six months of delivery.” Experts say that according to the law, the arrest of pregnant women and those who have infants younger than six months of age is not possible at all. The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) also takes born or unborn children under protection.

However, women and mothers who have been jailed in the unprecedented crackdown have been subjected to torture and ill-treatment in detention centers and prisons as part of the government’s systematic campaign of intimidation and persecution of critics and opponents, a report titled “Jailing Women In Turkey: Systematic Campaign of Persecution and Fear” released in April 2017 by SCF revealed.

In several cases, mothers were detained in the hospital immediately after the delivery of a baby and before they had a chance to recover. Many mothers were jailed as they were visiting their imprisoned husbands, leaving the children stranded in the ensuing chaos.

In a 28-page report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in March 2018 emphasized on the detention, arrest, and torture of pregnant women and children in Turkey in 2017.

The report said that “OHCHR estimates that approximately 600 women with young children were being held in detention in Turkey as of December 2017, including about 100 women who were pregnant or had just given birth.

“OHCHR documented at least 50 cases of women who had given birth just prior to or just after being detained or arrested. OHCHR received a report concerning a woman who was sexually assaulted by a police officer during the arrest. Moreover, NGOs brought to the attention of OHCHR at least six cases of women who were detained while they were visiting their spouses in prison. They were either detained together with their children or violently separated from them.”

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016, that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. On December 13, 2017, the Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced on April 18, 2018, that the Turkish government had jailed 77,081 people between July 15, 2016, and April 11, 2018, over alleged links to the Gülen movement.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!