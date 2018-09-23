Protests start in Germany ahead of visit by Turkish President Erdoğan

People across Germany took to the streets over the weekend to protest a state visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sept. 27-29.

According to a report by Deutsche Welle, people protested the visit in Berlin, Hannover, and Düsseldorf with banners that read, “You are not wanted here,” while opposition party deputies who have criticized the visit are preparing to boycott the official dinner to be held for Erdoğan. Larger protests are planned during Erdoğan’s visit.

The Turkish president on Sunday said following his attendance at the UN General Assembly in New York City, he is to pay an official visit to Germany upon the invitation of his counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Describing his visit as “the first state visit since Turkey switched to a presidential system in June,” Erdoğan said he is also to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Underlining that the priority of his visit is to end the tension that has existed between the two countries in recent years, Erdoğan said he would tell his German counterparts to do more to fight against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement.

“I will also receive senior representatives of German companies that are investing in Turkey. The final day of my visit will be in Cologne, where I will visit the Central Mosque and attend the official opening ceremony,” he added. (turkishminute.com)

