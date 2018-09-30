Protesters attack Syrian homes, businesses in Turkey’s southeast

Turkish police on Sunday detained 45 people following a series of attacks on the homes and businesses of Syrian refugees in Turkey’s southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, according to a report by online news outlet Diken.

The attacks follow a quarrel between a Syrian refugee and local family sparked by a disagreement between children on September 28, which led to the death of two Turkish men while injuring three.

Angry crowds pelted Syrian businesses and homes after the clash was posted on social media, Diken reported. Şanlıurfa police have tightened security measures in parts of the city with a large Syrian population.

Turkey is home to approximately 3,5 million Syrian refugees, with more than half living in the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Şanlıurfa and Mardin, which border Syria. (Ahval)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!