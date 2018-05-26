Pro-Kurdish human rights defender from Turkey Eren Keskin to receive 2018 Anna Lindh Prize

The Swedish-based Anna Lindh Memorial Fund has named pro-Kurdish human rights lawyer from Turkey Eren Keskin as the recipient of the 2018 Anna Lindh Prize.

“She has worked tirelessly to help … girls and women as well as LGTBQ people and [displaced] Syrians in Turkey,” said Lena Hjelm-Wallén, chairman of the memorial fund’s board.

“Even when her work led to imprisonment, she still stood up for human rights without regard to political or religious background. Keskin’s brave voice is needed today more than ever and is a work entirely in Anna Lindh’s spirit, Hjelm-Wallén said.

The prize will be awarded at a ceremony in Stockholm on June 19.

The prize, awarded in memory of slain Swedish politician Anna Lindh since 2004, aims “to encourage primarily women and youth who, in Anna Lindh’s spirit, show the courage to work against indifference, prejudice, oppression and injustice in order to stimulate a society where human rights are respected.” (turkey purge.com)

