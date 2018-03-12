PPJ report: Turkish gov’t cancels passports to condemn critical citizens to civil death

The Turkish government has deliberately condemned dissidents to civil death not only by firing and arresting them but also by canceling their passports, thus destroying their hope and ability to start new lives elsewhere, said a new report released by the Platform for Peace and Justice (PPJ) on Saturday.

The PPJ, a platform that monitors and reports developments in the fields of peace, justice, democracy, the rule of law and human rights, with a special focus on Turkey, has released its latest report titled “Cancellation of Turkish Passports and Prevention of the Freedom of Movement.” The 17-page report analyses the legal ground for passport cancellations according to domestic and international law, with reference to the Turkish Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights. Shedding light on the abusive use of the cancellation of passports by the current Turkish government, the report illustrates that an ongoing state of emergency (SoE) was deliberately established to condemn dissidents to civil death, not only by firing and arresting them but also by destroying their hope and abilities to start new lives elsewhere.

The PPJ report also examines cases in which Interpol Red Notices have been abused by the Turkish government to harass dissidents abroad.

Highlights from the PPJ report:

“The Erdoğan government declared the state of [emergency] (SoE) for three months on 20 July 2016 after the coup attempt on 15 July 2016 and has continuously extended it. The country has been under the emergency regime for 18 months even though its conditions are not met. The number of the emergency decree laws issued have reached to 32. Even though the emergency law decrees should be transitory in nature, the Government has been exploiting the situation as an opportunity and has made some structural changes in the basic laws like the Turkish Penal Code, the Law of Criminal Procedure and in the structure of many state institutions, notably of the judicial bodies.

“On the other hand, nearly 150,000 public sector employees such as judges and prosecutors, lawyers, journalists, military personnel, academics, educational and health officials have been dismissed from their jobs with these decrees directly or indirectly by the institutions in reliance of such decrees, the dismissed peoples’ professional licences have been invoked, trustees have been appointed to dozens of municipalities, and thousands of private education and health institutions, media organs, associations, foundations, trade unions and confederations have been closed down.

“The main policy followed by the Government has been to create an atmosphere of “fear” for the opponent groups and thus a policy of ‘keeping them under control.’ With the help of the Government and the Judiciary under its control, thousands of opponents from every walk of life have been dismissed from their jobs, imprisoned, tortured, prevented from seeing their relatives and lawyers for a long time. Many incidents of kidnapping by the intelligence service have taken place; no information is available on those kidnapped to date. Even the incidents of abductions involving state offiials abroad had reportedly taken place. Thus, abolishing the freedom to travel is practiced yet as another pillar of this ‘fear’ and ‘keeping under control’ policy.

“The passport cancellations started with the Emergency Decree Law No. 667 and continued with the following decree laws. While the Decree No. 6677 cancelled passports on the ground that the dismissed public sector employees and other staff posed a threat to the national security and they had membership, affiliation, link or connection with the terrorist organizations, the passports of the spouses of the aforementioned were also cancelled with the Decree Law No. 673 even though there were no administrative processes or investigations conducted in relation to them.

“Article 5 of the Emergency Decree Law No. 667 states that ‘(1) Those against whom an administrative action is taken on the ground of their membership, or connection or contact with structure/entities, organizations, groups or terrorist organizations, which are found as established to pose a threat to the national security, and those against whom a criminal investigation or prosecution is conducted for the same reason shall immediately be reported to the passport department concerned by the institution or organization that takes the action. Upon this notification, the passports shall be cancelled by the passport departments concerned.’

“Even though there is nothing stipulating that the aforementioned individuals cannot be issued passports, this provision has been used as a justification for the decision not to grant new passports to these individuals. The authorities interpret this provision as not granting any right to recieve passports for the dismissed public sector employees who have been subject to such administrative action.

“At the first glance, it could be thought that the passports of the individuals whose names were mentioned in the Decrees (KHK) were cancelled, the reality is not like that. It is seen that the passports of those who are not public sector employees and who have no criminal investigation and prosecution, no administrative or judicial investigation being conducted on them and who have no contact with terrorist organisations or affiliation with terrorist organizations are also canceled. The Emergency Decree Laws which are not subject to any scrutiny of the Parliament and the Judicial review have not been considered enough, thousands of passports have been canceled by going beyond the bounds of any law.

“Article 10 of the Emergency Decree Law No. 773 has added the following provision to Article 5 of the Emergency Decree Law No. 667: ‘(2) The passports of the spouses of the persons whose names are reported to the passport unit concerned under the first paragraph of this Article may also be canceled by the Ministry of the Interior on the same date if they are found to be prejudicial in terms of general security.’

“By inserting this additional provision, it was sought to create a ‘legal’ foundation for the administrative practice of cancelling the spouses’ passports. This provision is deemed to be a legal cover for the revocation of the spouses’ passports, even if no administrative or judicial proceedings have been carried out in relation to them. As will be seen below, the spouses’ passports are cancelled even without complying with the requirements of this provision, which are by its wording open to arbitrary practices.