PKK bombing kills mother, infant in southeast Turkey

A roadside bombing by the militants of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) killed the wife and baby of a Turkish soldier in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the local governor’s office said on Tuesday.

The bomb exploded when a car carrying the civilians passed through the Yüksekova district. The mother, Nurcan Karakaya, died on the spot, while her 11-month-old son,Mustafa Bedirhan Karakaya, succumbed to his wounds at the Yüksekova Public Hospital.

It was reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that an operation to nab the PKK militants is under way in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people.

