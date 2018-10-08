PACE to watch notorious activities of Turkey’s Diyanet in Europe

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will discuss the activities of Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) in Europe and foreign funding of Islam concerning “Regulating foreign funding of Islam in Europe in order to prevent radicalization and Islamophobia” headlined report on Oct. 10 in Strasbourg, according to a report by online news outlet Ahval on Monday.

The purpose of the report is reportedly to see to what extent the foreign funding of Islam in Europe is or is not transparent. The report asks if it is not transparent enough, to what extent this lack of transparency really allow the phenomenon of radicalization to flourish.

The report suggests to monitor the activities of Muslim organizations in Europe and ask them to provide financial sources, as Austrian authorities did to reduce the influence of ATİB, the local branch of the Diyanet in Austria.

Furthermore, imams of Turkish origin working for Diyanet who involved in espionage activities in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland were addressed as “allegedly abused their position to take part in such activities” in the report.