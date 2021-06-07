Opposition MP faces investigation for calling Turkey a ‘murderer’ state

Turkish prosecutors have launched two separate investigations into an opposition member of the Turkish Parliament, also a former journalist, due to his remarks branding Turkey a “murderer” state, Turkish Minute reported.

The investigations into Ahmet Şık, a lawmaker from the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP), were launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office due to Şık’s comments on TV.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office said on Monday that Şık’s remarks in which he said, “This state is a murderer… We need to destroy this state… Yes, the state of Turkey is a murderer state. And let me say this openly, if the AKP [the ruling Justice and Development Party) and this government bloc are patriots and I am a terrorist, I’d prefer to be called a ‘terrorist’ to being a patriot like them.”

Şık did not step back from his comments following the launch of the investigations into him, tweeting: “If I’m to be criticized/stand trial due to my remarks calling the state a murderer, this should be done because I made an incomplete statement. Because the state is a murderer who commits serial killings. There is no state that has no stain on its hands.”

Şık was elected to parliament from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in 2018. He parted ways with the party in May 2020 and served as an independent deputy until April 2021, when he joined the TİP.

An outspoken critic of the AKP, Şık was held in pre-trial detention for 14 months. He was arrested in December 2016 as part of an investigation targeting journalists and executives from the Cumhuriyet daily on terrorism charges, which sparked widespread outrage over press freedom.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled in November 2020 that Turkey violated Şık’s right to liberty and security as well as his right to freedom of expression and ordered Turkey to pay him compensation.

In March 2011, under AKP rule, Şık was arrested on charges of membership in the Ergenekon terrorist organization along with journalist Nedim Şener. They were both released in March 2012.

