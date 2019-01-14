One-third of inmates in Ankara prisons affiliated with the Gülen movement

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on January 14, 2018 announced that 11,297 indictments were prepared by the office based on terrorism charges in 2018, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The office reviewed more than 600,000 files during the year, of which 61,717 concerned individuals suspected of terrorism, the report said.

According to the Justice Ministry, some 45,000 people are currently in jail on terrorism-related charges, including inmates convicted of terrorism and defendants in pretrial detention on similar charges.

Prisons within the jurisdiction of the Ankara prosecutor’s office house a total of 9,348 inmates including suspects in pre-trial detention. 2,901 of them are accused of membership in the Gülen movement and are in pre-trial detention.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry on December 31, 2018, announced that 52,010 people affiliated with the Gülen movement were detained in 2018.

More than 600,000 people have been investigated by Turkish prosecutors over Gülen links since the failed coup on July 15, 2016. The movement strongly denies any involvement with the abortive coup.(SCF with turkishminute.com)

