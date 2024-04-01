One killed, 11 injured during elections in SE Turkey

Clashes between two groups in Turkey’s southeastern province of Diyarbakır during Sunday’s local elections left one dead and 11 people wounded, Turkish Minute reported, citing Agence France-Presse.

The incident that took place in Ağaçlıdere village 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Sur district turned violent and included guns, the official said. One bullet hit the car of a local journalist who was in the area to follow the incident.

The injured were taken to the nearby hospitals.

Gendarmerie officials have taken intense security measures in the area.

Approximately 61.4 million Turks, among whom are 1 million first-time voters, are heading to the polls across Turkey today to elect their mayors, city council members and village heads, or muhtars, across Turkey’s 81 provinces for five-year terms in office.

The incident in Ağaçlıdere reportedly took place over the election of the village’s muhtar.