Number of complaints to OHAL Commissions over post-coup abuses at 101,304

The number of complaints filed over post-coup rights abuses to State of Emergency (OHAL) commissions has hit 101,304.

More than 146,500 people have lost their jobs since last summer as part of the government’s crackdown which has targeted Turkey’s Gülen movement, Kurdish minority, leftists, liberals and many from other opposition groups in the aftermath of a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

The government shuttered nearly 1,000 companies as well as hundreds of associations meanwhile revoking thousands of passports under post-coup emergency rule. Also, some 58,000 people including thousands of former public workers who were earlier dismissed from their jobs, remain behind bars pending trial.

The total number of complaints against dismissals, cancellations of student grants, revocations of retirement rights, and of applications to challenge post-coup closure of suspected companies and other institutions has reached 101,301, Anadolu said on Oct 7.

Applications were made within the State of Emergency (OHAL) commissions, set up to investigate rights violations directly related to the loss of state jobs through post-coup emergency decrees. The commissions started receiving complaints on July 17, this year and the application period was to be completed on Sept 14.

Human rights defenders earlier said that OHAL commissions were established only to avoid possible penalties from the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). (turkeypurge.com)

Related