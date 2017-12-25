New decree by Turkish gov’t encourages Erdoğan thugs to mobilise and be armed

The posts shared in social media by radical Islamist and nationalist pro-Erdoğan fanatics following a controversial decree issued by Turkish government on Sunday to provide immunity and impunity to the pro-government civilians, who allegedly struggle against controversial coup attempt and “terrorist acts”, have showed that the decree have encouraged the them to mobilise and to be armed.

An Erdoğanist fanatic, Alper Temuri, (@AlperTemuri) has shared a message with his 9,7K followers and said that “I do not need the decree … We announce … First we beat those who starts the coup with our belt and then we cut their throats … The lies you made on July 15 will be turned into truth …”

The Article 121 of Decree Law No. 696, which has been interpreted as a “licence to kill” for radical Islamist and neo-nationalist pro-government circles, reads: “Regardless of their official duties, or appointments, any individuals who took part in suppressing the attempted coup d’état on July 15, 2016, terror acts, and other acts which are considered to be a continuation of these, will be subjected to the first clause [on immunity].”

Ahmet Üstün (@ustuun_ahmet), a well-known Erdoğanist thug in social media has also stated on his Twitter account with about 14K followers that “You were saying (to occupy) street by street … Then why this decree scared you so much? … Do you think we would leave the streets to you if there would be no (such a) decree?”

An earlier decree law (No. 6755 ), later approved by the Turkish Parliament, provided immunity for public officials who took part in stopping the coup attempt.

Emin Canpolat (@ECanpolat1453), the head of an Erdoğanist militia group called Osmanlı Ocakları (Ottoman Hearths) has also shared a message on his twitter account and stated that “With the new government decree the people who have saved the country have been protected against the traitors. Those who oppose this law and those who betrayed the country on July 15th are the same people. Whose side are you? Traitors? The defenders of the homeland?”

Canpolat had also shared a message in October 2016 and stated that “This is our announcement to all brothers who act together with us. For the country, for the flag, for Erdoğan! “BE ARMED.”

Another Erdoğan fanatic, Muhammet Safi (@muhammetsafi), who is Archive Director of Turkish Presidency, had posted a message on his twitter account “A project to assure an automatic gun and 1000 bullets for every house is a must,” as a reply to a message posted on twitter account of Turkish Presidency by quoting Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

M. Çobanoğlu (@hrmnc_42) has stated in his twitter account with about 54K followers that “The latest government decree has fulfilled what we want. From now on, we will not just watch the terrorist acts such as the Gezi Park protests in the distance as the terrorists want to kill our soldiers or police with stones. We will intervene directly and neutralize the terrorists.”

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

