More than 1 mln women in Turkey victims of violence in past five years

A total of 1,015,337 women were the victims of violence in Turkey in the last five years, according to data released by the Interior Ministry, the Diken news website reported on Friday.

The ministry provided the data in response to a written parliamentary inquiry submitted by opposition deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer.

A total of 146,756 cases of violence against women were recorded in 2014; 145,213 in 2015; 162,110 in 2016; 180,307 in 2017; 219,801 in 2018; and 157,150 in the first 10 months of this year.

The ministry also said 1,890 women were murdered in the same period, 94 of whom had been placed under protection by authorities.

Gürer said there is a significant number of legislative measures that need to be taken to tackle the issue.

“In addition to the physical and sexual violence, we have to keep in mind the psychological and economic violence committed against women,” the deputy said. turkishminute.com

