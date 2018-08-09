Mistreatment in police custody leaves dismissed Turkish academic Gülmen with injured leg

Nuriye Gülmen, an academic who had been dismissed from her job last year by a Turkish government decree, has said her leg was injured by police during a recent night in detention, the Diken news website reported on Thursday.

Gülmen, who is famous for her 324-day-long hunger strike to protest the Turkish government’s dismissal of thousands of academics, including herself, during a state of emergency that lasted two years, was detained by police in Bodrum on Wednesday along with her friend Mehmet Dersulu, when Gülmen refused to show her ID to police during a routine criminal record check.

“You already know who I am,” Gülmen told the police officer.

The two were held in custody for a night and released on Thursday afternoon.

“We just got released from custody. I can’t move my leg. They dragged me on the ground despite the condition of my already injured leg. They kicked Mehmet everywhere including in the head,” she tweeted earlier today.

Gülmen was previously arrested by a court on “terrorism” charges while she was on a hunger strike in May 2017 and released pending trial in December. (turkishminute.com)

