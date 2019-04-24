Main opposition CHP asks for parliamentary investigation into attack on party leader

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has submitted a request to the parliamentary Research Commission concerning an attack on party leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu during a soldier’s funeral in Ankara on Sunday, asking it to carry out a thorough investigation into the attack, Turkish media reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu was physically attacked by a group of angry people at the funeral of a Turkish soldier who was killed by terrorists on the Turkish-Iraqi border last Friday.

After the attack, the CHP leader took shelter in a house in the neighborhood with police officers providing security. The house was stoned by a mob and there were even calls to set it on fire.

In its request submitted by the party’s deputy group chairpersons Engin Altay, Özgür Özel and Engin Özkoç, the CHP asked parliament to shed light on the attack on Kılıçdaroğlu, adding that statements of Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu show that an effective and independent investigation is unlikely to be carried out by the government.

Soylu said the attackers were the relatives of the slain soldier although they were in fact not.

One of the attackers, Osman Sarıgün who on Sunday punched Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has been detained and later released pending trial on Wednesday.

In the request, the CHP said there is a strong suspicion the attack was premeditated and that the security forces did not take the necessary measures to prevent it and took no action to stop the angry mob.

The pro-government media have been attacking CHP politicians for making an alliance in the local elections with the Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling party depict as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), despite the fact that it is represented in the Turkish parliament. (turkishminute.com)

