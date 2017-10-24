Listening to Kurdish music cited as terror crime in an indictment in Turkey

An indictment, which has been prepared after six months against 9 Kurdish politicians and activists, who were arrested in Van province in May 2017, listed listening to Kurdish music and wearing yellow-red-green colored headscarf as terror crimes.

According to a report in pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF), the office of the Democratic Regions Party (DBP) and many houses were raided by Turkish police forces in Van province On May 11, 2017. A total of 11 people were detained in the operation, including Aynur Bağış, Co-chair of shut-down the Inmate Families’ Democratic Law and Solidarity Association’s (TUYAD-DER) Van branch and DBP Women’s Assembly member Miyase Çelik.

After 12 days in custody, six of those detained were arrested over alleged “membership to a terrorist organisation” and “undertaking activities in the name of to a terrorist organisation.” Those jailed have included Aynur Bağış, Miyase Çelik, Ahmet Aygün, Ramazan Duman and Necmi Varhan. Aynur Bağış and Miyase Çelik were then sent to Van T Type Closed Prison.

The indictment for the Kurdish politicians and activists has been prepared six months later. Aynur Bağış was accused of listening Kurdish music, which was defining in the indictment as “music of the organisation (the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party -PKK)”, and her yellow-red-green colored headscarf amounted to “membership to the organisation.” Her imprisonment was also justified by basing on statements of a secret witness and telephone tapes.

As a reason for Miyase Çelik’s arrest, her meeting with friends in a café was evaluated as “an organizational meeting.” The 9 Kurdish politicians and activists will appear before the court on October 26, 2017.

Turkey has stepped up its crackdown on Kurdish politicians in recent months. Trustees have been appointed to dozens of municipalities in the country’s predominantly Kurdish Southeast, while hundreds of local Kurdish politicians have been arrested on terror charges. Currently, 10 deputies from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) are in jails including HDP co-chair Selahattin Demirtaş and former co-chair Figen Yüksekdağ.

Related