Lawyer’s office attacked in Turkey’s Eskişehir due to animosity towards pro-Kurdish HDP

Unidentified individuals staged an attack on an office belonging to lawyer Heval Yıldız Karasu in Eskişehir’s Odunpazarı district on Tuesday night, the Demirören news agency has reported.

The attackers opened fire on the lawyer’s office in a three-story building with hunting rifles and scrawled controversial graffiti on the walls of the office, reading, “We don’t want the HDP [pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party] in Odunpazarı.”

The employees working at the lawyer’s office noticed the graffiti and broken windows in the apartment on the ground floor of the building when they came to work on Wednesday morning and notified the police.

Karasu said luckily nobody was injured or killed in the attack because the family living on the ground floor was on vacation.

Karasu is a lawyer who works on cases such as the murder of Ali İsmail Korkmaz, a university student who was killed as a result of police violence during the anti-government Gezi protests of 2013, and a terrorist attack in Ankara on Oct. 10, 2015, which claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Most of the victims were supporters of the HDP. (turkishminute.com)

