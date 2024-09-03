Lawyer arrested after accusing Erdoğan’s far-right allies of ex-Grey Wolves leader’s murder

A Turkish judge on Sunday ordered the arrest of Dilek Ekmekçi, a lawyer who accused far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leaders, allies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, of involvement in the assassination of former Grey Wolves leader Sinan Ateş, Turkish Minute reported on

Ekmekçi was arrested by the İstanbul 3rd Penal Court of Peace after being detained at the order of the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. Ekmekçi had previously filed a criminal complaint against prominent figures within the MHP and Grey Wolves, the MHP’s paramilitary wing, accusing them of orchestrating the murder of Ateş in December 2022.

Ekmekçi’s arrest came after MHP officials filed their own criminal complaint against her, accusing her of defamation and insulting public officials in a tweet. The tweet, which questioned the involvement of MHP leaders in a series of criminal activities, including Ateş’s assassination, was cited as the primary evidence against her.

Despite arguments made by her defense that Ekmekçi’s tweet was a form of exercising her right to free speech and that there was no substantial evidence to warrant her arrest, the court ruled for her detention on the grounds of suspicion of tampering with evidence and flight risk.

Ekmekçi, a noted criminal lawyer and academic, had been actively engaged in legal battles against what she described as a “network of corruption and organized crime” involving high-ranking members of the MHP and the Grey Wolves. Her criminal complaint named 25 individuals, including MHP Deputy Chairman İzzet Ulvi Yönter, several MHP Central Executive Board members and İstanbul provincial leaders.

In a statement shared on social media, lawyer Turgay Bilge, who is representing Ekmekçi, condemned the court’s decision.

“The arrest of my colleague under these circumstances is the clearest indication that not just lawyers, but no citizen in this country has any security under the law or freedom of expression left,” Bilge said. He emphasized that the arrest was ordered without giving due consideration to the defense’s arguments and said Ekmekçi is responsible for the care of her 85-year-old mother.

The incident comes amid the increasing repression of lawyers and critics of the government in Turkey, particularly those who challenge powerful political figures. Ekmekçi’s arrest is part of a broader trend of judicial actions against individuals who criticize the government and its allies.

The investigation into the assassination of Sinan Ateş, who was killed in Ankara, has been marred by controversy, with accusations of political interference and a coverup. Ateş’s widow, Ayşe Ateş, has also faced legal action after accusing MHP leaders of involvement in her husband’s murder. The case has drawn significant public attention due to the historical and political significance of the Grey Wolves.

The ideology of the Grey Wolves is mainly based on Turkish nationalism. Therefore, Kurds, Armenians and other minorities in Turkey have occasionally been their targets.

In 2020 France officially banned the Grey Wolves after a center dedicated to the memory of those who died in the mass killings of Armenians during World War I was defaced with graffiti, including the name of the Grey Wolves.

Since then, the German government has faced an intensified public campaign in favor of banning the Turkish nationalist group.

In 2021 the European Parliament called on the European Union and its member states to examine the possibility of adding the Grey Wolves to the EU terrorist list.

In its 2019-2020 report prepared by Turkey rapporteur Nacho Sanchez Amor, the EP voiced concerns about the group, saying it was expanding to worrying levels not only in Turkey but also in EU countries.