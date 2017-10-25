Kurdish students barred by Turkish teacher from speaking Kurdish at school

A Turkish teacher in Turkey’s southeastern Şırnak province has recently imposed a ban on mother language usage in an elementary school classroom, according to pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Aycan İrmez.

İrmez submitted a parliamentary question to the Minister of Education regarding to the incident, asking if there was a directive telling teachers to prevent Kurdish children from speaking Kurdish.

The ban came to public attention after one of the kids parent tweeted an announcement on the school wall on which was scribbled the following instructions by an unidentified teacher at the Tümgeneral Ömer Keçecigil Primary School in Şırnak province.

The announcement is read as follow:

“1 – I shall not speak Kurdish.

2 – I shall not speak during the lesson.

3 – I shall not fight in the class,” read the papers put on a wall at the school.”

According to the Kurdistan 24’s Turkish language service, one of the parents filed a complaint against the teachers at the information desk of the Turkish Prime Ministry. (turkeypurge.com)

