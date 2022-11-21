Kurdish journalist dies in Turkish airstrikes in Syria

Kurdish-Syrian journalist Îsam Hesen Ebdullah died in airstrikes conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) on the bases of Kurdish militants in Syria, Turkish media reported.

Ebdullah, a reporter from the Hawar News Agency (ANHA) who was covering the Turkish airstrikes, died, while Mihemed Ceradê, a reporter from Stêrk TV, was seriously injured.

Turkey on Sunday carried out air strikes against the bases of Kurdish militants across northern Syria and Iraq, which it said were being used to launch terrorist attacks on Turkish soil.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense said the operation was carried out with the aim of “preventing terrorist attacks against Turkey and to ensure border security.”

The overnight raids in northern and northeastern Syria killed at least 31 people, said British-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. They mainly targeted positions held by Syrian Kurdish forces.

The offensive, codenamed Operation Claw-Sword, comes a week after a blast in central İstanbul killed six people and wounded 81, an attack Turkey has blamed on the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK has waged a bloody insurgency there for decades and is designated as a terror group by Ankara and much of the international community. But it has denied involvement in the İstanbul explosion.

Take a second to support Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!