KCK claims killings of 3 Kurdish women in Paris planned by Turkish intel service MİT’s Asal

The outlawed Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), an umbrella organization that encompasses the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), has claimed that Sabahattin Asal, a high ranking Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) official, was the planner of the Paris killings of January 9, 2013.

On January 9, 2013, the outlawed PKK’s founding member Sakine Cansız, Kurdistan Information Bureau (KNK) Paris representative Fidan Doğan and Leyla Söylemez, who was a member of Kurdish youth movement, were assassinated in their Paris bureau. Suspect Ömer Güney died in prison on Dec. 17, 2016, just a few weeks before the trial.

The trial was planned to start on Jan. 23, 2017 in Paris High Criminal Court. However, the case was closed over Güney’s demise under suspicious circumstances. The probe into the murder of three Kurdish women in Paris has reopened later upon the appeal of lawyers.

According to a report by pro-Kurdish Fırat news agency (ANF) on Wednesday, Sabahattin Asal, who joined the peace talks with the jailed PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan on Marmara’s İmralı Island alongside MİT’s Muhammed Dervişoğlu on behalf of the state’s delegation, was the planner of the Paris killings of January 9, 2013.

Stating that the KCK Executive Council Co-presidency has made information and documents about two top MİT officials, who were captured by the PKK on August 2017, are heads of department working directly with MİT Undersecretary Hakan Fidan who is under direct order of Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

According to the KCK statement reported by the ANF, the captured MİT members are Erhan Pekçetin and Aydın Günel, who allegedly conducted significant missions across Turkey and Kurdish dominated regions in neighbouring countries for 20 years, and were later assigned in the MİT headquarters.

The reports said Erhan Pekçetin is the head of MİT’s department of domestic ethnic separatist activities, while Aydın Günel is the Human Resources Administrator of MİT inside and outside the country. It was claimed by KCK that these two people have direct or indirect information about all the operations of MİT as they undertake major responsibilities and have close relations with other departments.

KCK has also reminded that two other MİT officials had been captured in Cizre before and claimed that the documents and information provided by two MİT officials that had been captured in Cizre, and the recently captured two MİT officials, reveal MİT’s conspiracies against the Kurdish people, socialists, opposition circles, intellectuals, writers, Alevis and all different ethnic and religious communities (in Turkey and abroad.)

The KCK has also claimed that the Erdoğan-led Justice and Development Party (AKP) government had initiated an annihilation policy yet while the İmralı talks continued during the non-conflict period and added that “The fact that Sabahattin Asal, who joined the İmralı talks alongside Muhammed Dervişoğlu on behalf of the state’s delegation is the planner of the Paris killings of 9 January 2013, proves the conspirative character of the AKP government and MİT.”

KCH has also claimed that the documents captured in this operation reveal that AKP government led by Erdoğan played the greatest role in the destruction in Syria.

KCK has also claimed that the two MİT officials who was kept for 5 months, and two others captured before have been treated pursuant to universal law and laws of the KCK. “Despite the ongoing conflict, the captured MİT members’ rights to life have been secured and neither their identity, personality nor honor has been aggrieved since the moment they were arrested,” said the KCK.

KCK has also claimed that “As part of this operation launched in August 2017, MİT’s organizational structure, organization, members, headquarters, residences, domestic and foreign networks and the elements infiltrated into states and organisations were greatly exposed. Several actions of MİT like the Paris killings and assassinations in Rojava, and their illegal secret interrogation centres were found out in detail.”

According to KCK claims, identities of the MİT members, affiliated spies and local moles in Bakurê (northern) Kurdistan, Turkey, Europe, Rojava and Bashurê (southern) Kurdistan have been uncovered and a part of these agents and affiliated members have been captured. KCK claimed the organization network of MİT have been inflicted severe blows in several areas.

“With the new information-documents revealed with every arrest, the works of MİT were practically paralyzed both inside and outside Turkey,” said KCK and added that “The crimes the MİT has committed against our people and other peoples will be shared with the public shortly.

