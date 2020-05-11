Journalist Can Atacklı is put to trial over his words

Turkish journalist Can Ataklı was indicted for his critical comments on a dress code for a public teacher who appeared with her headscarf during a government-run distant teaching program.

Prosecutor deemed Ataklı’s comments as violation of Turkish penal code for “inciting the public to hatred and hostility or humiliating it”. He faces upto 1 year and 6 months in prison of he gets convicted.

Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT and the Ministry of National Education had jointly set up a tv channel EBA TV to broadcast online education at a time when the schools were closed down due to Coronavirus pandemic.

In the indictment, Ataklı was cited as saying on March 23, 2020 on a private tv channel: “[I]t is wrong to give millions of students a headscarved teacher as a role model. Don’t talk to me about the freedom this-and-that…There are those who have never seen a headscarved teacher, and there are those who have. But you are starting on the first day [with a headscarved teacher] and there is nothing more disastrous than starting with a headscarved teacher as an image.”

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office had initiated an investigation earlier into the words of Ataklı about a starting the online education on EBA TV with a headscarved teacher.

In his deposition Ataklı was reported to have said that his statements about the EBA TV broadcast did not constitute a crime, that he did not make any degrading statements against religious values of anybody, and he did not have such an intention, that he has been complained of in an organized manner.

The indictment sent to the Istanbul Criminal Court of First Instance was accepted. Can Ataklı will put on trial in the coming days.

According to the Stockholm Center for Freedom (SCF) that monitored the cases of jailed journalists in Turkey, 165 journalists are behind bars in Turkey as of May 8, 2020 while 167 who were forced into exile are wanted on fabricated terrorism charges. The Turkish government has seized nearly 200 media outlets including the country’s largest newspaper Zaman as well as popular TV networks such as Bugün and Samanyolu since 2015.

