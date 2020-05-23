Inmate dies from COVID-19 at İstanbul’s Silivri Prison: statement

The İstanbul Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced the death of an inmate at Silivri Prison from COVID-19, adding that the number of coronavirus cases in the facility has reached 82.

The inmate was hospitalized on May 7 and succumbed to the virus on Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

He had underlying liver problems, the statement added.

Among the inmates with COVID-19, 72 were isolated inside Silivri Prison and 10 were hospitalized, it said.

Recent reports in the Turkish media indicate that the inmates have been ill-treated due to a lack of testing and adequate food.

Some reports also claimed that the number of coronavirus cases inside Silivri Prison is much higher than reported.

The Turkish government has released thousands of inmates amid coronavirus measures to save lives; however, it excluded political prisoners who were incarcerated for violation of the country’s counterterrorism laws.(turkishminute.com)

