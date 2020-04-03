Helin Bölek, member of Turkish band Grup Yorum, dies on death fast

Helin Bölek, a member of the Turkish leftist band Grup Yorum who has been on death fast for 288 days, died on 3 April. She has been protesting the persecution of the members of her band Grup Yorum.

Members of the Grup Yorum has been on hunger strike demanding termination of police raids to İdil Cultural Center where they carried out their musical activities, delisting of fellow members from the Ministry of Interior’s ‘wanted list’, repealing of concert ban in force for the last three years and release of jailed members of the band.

The passing away of Helin Bölek was announced by the Grup Yorum on their social media accounts. “We are calling on everybody to the home of resistance to embrace our martyr,” said the band.

Previously the police raided the home of Helin Bölek and İbrahim Gökçek who were on death fast and took them forcibly to hospital to be subjected to involuntary treatment as well as torture as revealed by İbrahim Gökçek’s lawyer Ezgi Çakır.

Eight members of the Grup Yorum were arrested on 23 November of 2016 after a police raid to the İdil Cultural Center. They were released on 1 March 2017 pending trial. The İdil Cultural Center was once again raided by İstanbul’s anti-terror police teams on 30 May 2017 which led to detention of nine people. Properties and instruments have been also reportedly damaged during the police raid and search.

Two of them, Selma Altın and İnan Altın later sought asylum in France in 2018.

The Grup Yorum has released 20 albums since 1987 and has always been targeted by Turkish authorities for their radical left-wing tendencies and their alleged ties to DHKP-C, an outlawed armed Marxist-Leninist group.

