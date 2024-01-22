Guards in SE Turkey prison allegedly beat inmates for exchanging greetings

Prison guards in Diyarbakır allegedly beat six inmates for greeting a fellow inmate on his way back to his cell from seeing visitors, the Mezopotamya news agency reported on Monday.

The incident was reported by one of the alleged victims, Hüseyin Karahan, who told his brother during a subsequent visit that the attack was planned since some of the prison administrators took part.

Turkey-based NGOs report hundreds of alleged rights violations and incidents of mistreatment taking place in prisons across the country.

These incidents often result in impunity since the alleged perpetrators can avoid prosecution, even in cases when there is available video footage.