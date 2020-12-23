German foreign minister, CPJ slam Turkish court’s ruling on exiled journalist Dündar

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) slammed the ruling of a Turkish court today that sentenced exiled journalist Can Dündar to 27 years, six months’ imprisonment for a news report documenting Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization’s (MİT) arms transfers to Syria.

Maas defined the court’s ruling against Dündar as “a hard blow to independent journalism in Turkey” on Twitter and said journalism is an indispensable service to society, especially when it provides critical oversight of governments.

He also reminded the Turkish government of its commitment under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect freedom of the press.

Journalismus ist ein unverzichtbarer Dienst an der Gesellschaft – auch und gerade, wenn er kritisch den Regierenden auf die Finger schaut. Die Entscheidung gegen @candundaradasi ist ein harter Schlag gegen unabhängige journalistische Arbeit in der #Türkei. (1/2) @RND_de — Heiko Maas 🇪🇺 (@HeikoMaas) December 23, 2020

The court sentenced Dündar to 18 years, nine months’ imprisonment for obtaining state secrets for the purpose of political or military espionage and an additional eight years, nine months for supporting an armed terrorist organization without holding membership in it.

Lawyers for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MİT were present at the Wednesday hearing, which was boycotted by Dündar’s lawyers, who slammed the charges as politically motivated.

Another member of the German government, Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance Dr. Bärbel Kofler, said she was appalled by Dündar’s sentence and called on the Turkish government to “ensure the rule of law and freedom of the press.”

Ich bin entsetzt über das Strafmaß gegen @candundaradasi und über den Prozess, der politisch motiviert war. Ich rufe die #Tuerkei auf, Rechtsstaatlichkeit und Pressefreiheit sicherzustellen. https://t.co/tDAbpEYyNs — Bärbel Kofler, MdB (@BaerbelKofler) December 23, 2020

In a statement the CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator Gulnoza Said said, “Turkish authorities have shown again that they will use all means at their disposal to harass and threaten members of the press.”

According to Said the CPJ “condemns today’s sentencing of journalist Can Dündar, and is relieved that he is safely out of the country.”

On May 29, 2015 Dündar, together with his colleague Erdem Gül, published a report in the Cumhuriyet daily on MİT trucks stopped by gendarmes, headlined “Here are the weapons Erdoğan said don’t exist.”

The story sparked a political firestorm in Turkey about the role of the Turkish spy agency in arming rebel factions in Syria and prompted an investigation into the journalists.

One of the leading jailers of journalists in the world, Turkey was ranked 154th out of 180 countries in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in April.

According to the Stockholm Center for Freedom’s “Jailed and Wanted Journalists in Turkey” database, 174 journalists are currently behind bars in Turkey, while 167 are wanted and are either in exile or remain at large.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!