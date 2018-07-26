German citizen arrested in Turkey for spreading terrorist propaganda on social media

A German citizen identified as Dennis E. has been arrested in Turkey on charges of disseminating terrorist propaganda on social media, the Demirören news agency reported on Wednesday.

Dennis E. was detained at his home in Hatay’s Arsuz district by the İskenderun counterterrorism team on Wednesday.

He later appeared before a court, which ruled for his arrest on charges of spreading the propaganda of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), an umbrella organization that encompasses the PKK.

The arrest of Turkish nationals as well as foreigners over their social media posts is common in Turkey, where the government is receiving widespread criticism for silencing dissent and curbing freedom of speech. (turkishminute.com)

