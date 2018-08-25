10 people trying to flee persecution in Turkey detained at Greek border

Turkish security forces detained 10 people, including women in Edirne province near Greek border over their alleged membership to the Gülen movement as they were reportedly trying to flee persecution in Turkey to Greece on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Turkish border security forces detained 5 people in Edirne province as they were reportedly trying to flee persecution in Turkey to Greece. It was reported by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency that the detainees are dismissed court clerk Aslı Ö. (30), dismissed teacher Zeynep Ö. (28), dismissed police chief Murat Ö. (37), Sümeyye K. (26) and Nazife D. (44).

On Saturday, Turkish security forces detained 5 more people, including women in Edirne province near Greek border as they were reportedly trying to flee persecution in Turkey to Greece.

Some of the detainees, including women, were accused of using the ByLock mobile phone messaging application.

Turkish authorities believe ByLock is a communication tool among alleged followers of the Gülen movement. Tens of thousands of people, including civil servants, police officers, soldiers, businessmen and even housewives, have either been dismissed or arrested for using ByLock since a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

A total of 3,189 Turkish nationals have arrived in Greece and applied for asylum in the last two years, according to the Greek Immigration Ministry data. The figure, which surged after a controversial coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016, was around 100 in the three-year period prior to the abortive putsch.

In July alone, 687 Turks applied for asylum in Greece, while more Turks were trying to reach western Europe for an asylum application.

The Turkish government started a crackdown after the controversial coup attempt that led to the dismissal of nearly 140,000 civil servants and investigations into some 400,000 citizens on “terrorism” charges.

The government accuses the Gülen movement of orchestrating the failed putsch, although the movement strongly denies any involvement. In the last two years, 550 people have been detained and more than 7,000 passports have been confiscated by security at İstanbul Atatürk Airport over Gülen links.

