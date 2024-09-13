Far-right MP allowed official car equipped with police lights to be used by crime boss

A lawmaker from the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) allowed his official vehicle, equipped with police lights, to be used by crime boss Kürşat Yılmaz, Turkish Minute reported, citing the T24 news website.

Yılmaz, who was released from prison in 2021 after serving 17 years for leading a criminal organization, used the car during a visit to Konya. The vehicle, registered to MHP Giresun deputy Ertuğrul Gazi Konal, afforded Yılmaz police protection, exempting him from traffic stops and inspections.

The use of a vehicle with police lights by someone not entitled to official protection has raised questions about abuse of power and the ease with which Yılmaz could avoid scrutiny. The car was reportedly not carrying Konal at the time, but under Turkish law, vehicles registered to members of parliament enjoy automatic protection, making it difficult for law enforcement to take action.

Yılmaz, convicted of crimes including extortion, assault and murder, had been granted early release after an appeal led to the reduction of his 66-year sentence.

MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, had previously championed Yılmaz’s release, saying he was a victim of judicial misconduct. Since his release Yılmaz has remained close to Bahçeli, meeting with him shortly after he was freed.

Critics argue that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the MHP misuse the legal protection given to parliamentary vehicles to protect organized crime figures like Yılmaz.