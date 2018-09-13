Erdoğan’s press advisor assigned as Turkey’s new ambassador to Vatican

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s press advisor Lütfullah Göktaş was appointed as Turkey’s new ambassador to the Vatican on Thursday as Turkish Foreign Ministry has appointed new ambassadors to some of its missions across the world.

According to a report by Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu personally notified the ambassadors about their new assignments on Thursday.

Mehmet Kemal Bozay will be assigned as an ambassador of the Permanent Delegation to the European Union (EU) in Brussels, Mehmet Samsar is appointed to Moscow, while Cihad Erginay is assigned as ambassador to Madrid.

Murat Ateş is appointed as ambassador to Brasilia and Şefik Vural Altay is assigned as ambassador to Buenos Aires. Kaan Esener is appointed to the permanent representation of Turkey to the Council of Europe (CoE). The assignments will take effect after being published in the Official Gazette.

