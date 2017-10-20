Erdoğanist journalist Küçük: Turkish gov’t to abduct Gülen followers in US, Europe

Journalist Cem Küçük, a staunch supporter of Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said following “operations in Pakistan and Indonesia”, the Turkish intelligence agency would abduct followers of the Gülen movement in the US and Europe.

“People who are well known by the public will be grabbed by the nape of their neck and taken to Turkey. When they wake up whey will find themselves in the hands of the Turkish police and the court. Those days are not too far away,” wrote Küçük in his column published in the pro-government Turkiye daily.

“We will see the end of those who say, ‘I am safe in the US,’ ‘They cannot do anything to me.’ Europe, Asia, Africa… Wherever you flee, the Turkish state will bring you back. Many of your residences have been located. Your homes and workplaces are known. Even the countries where you demanded asylum will not protect you but will extradite you. It is soon. Wait…” added Küçük.

Küçük and journalist Fuat Uğur made a call in June 2017 for the assassination of followers of the faith-based Gülen movement who are abroad.

Addressing students being sent abroad on scholarships, President Erdoğan’s son-in-law and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Berat Albayrak said in August 2017 that he would strangle supporters of the Gülen movement wherever he sees them.

Claiming that Gülen movement members were working on defaming Turkey, Albayrak said: “You’ll probably see them in the countries you are visiting. By God, I could barely contain myself if I were you. I would strangle them wherever I see them.”

Turkish teacher Mesut Kaçmaz and his family, who were abducted from their home in Lahore at midnight on Sept. 27, were deported illegally by the Pakistani government to Turkey on Oct. 14 just two days before they were expected to appear before a Pakistani court.

Rebecca Harms, a member of the European Parliament, on Oct. 15 criticized the Pakistan government for deporting Kaçmaz, despite court decisions and the protection of the United Nations.

In May Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Georgia and Myanmar handed over academics, businessmen and school principals upon the Turkish government’s request even though some of those victims already had refugee status with the UN like Kacmaz family. Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with Turkey’s autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on July 13 that 50,510 people have been arrested and 169,013 have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup. (SCF with turkishminute.com)

