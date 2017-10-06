ECtHR obliges Turkey to pay 870,957 euros over HR violations in first 7 months of 2017

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) verdicts have obliged Turkey to pay 870,957 euros as compensation during the first 7 months of 2017 for the victims of human rights violations committed by Turkish government, according to a statement made by Turkish Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül on September 20, 2017.

Turkish Justice Minister Gül, who has replied a parliamentary inquiry submitted by pro-Kurdish Democratic Peoples’ Party (HDP) deputy Erol Dora, has said in a written statement that Turkey has to pay 870,957 euros as compensation decided by ECtHR over Turkey’s human rights violations in first 7 months of this year.

According to statistics given by ECtHR to Turkish Justice Ministry, 9,092 cases over human rights violations were opened in ECtHR against Turkey in 2012, in 2013 the number of similar cases against Turkey was 2,700, it was 1,583 in 2014; 2,212 in 2015 and 8,308 in 2016.

ECtHR has decided against Turkey in 117 cases of human rights violations in 2012 and obliged Turkey to pay compensation, the number of compensation verdicts against Turkey was 118 in 2013; 94 in 2014; 79 in 2015 and 77 in 2016.

Turkey has to paid 1,707,060 euros to victims in 2012 as compensation over human rights violations Turkish government has committed, the amount of compensation was 3,963,011 euros in 2013; 4,801,306 euros in 2014; 1,503,154 euros in 2015; 6,458,742 euros in 2016 and 870,957 euros during the first 7 months of 2017.

According to the ministry’s account there are currently 12,000 complaints before ECtHR against Turkish government for its massive human rights violations.

Related