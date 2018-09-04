ECtHR fines Turkey over conviction of publishing company owner

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ruled on Tuesday that the conviction of a Turkish publishing company owner for publishing a book concerning the disappearance of a journalist violates Article 10 (freedom of expression) of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), thereby fining Turkey 2,500 euros.

According to a report by Hurriyet Daily News, the case concerns the application of Fatih Taş, whose publishing company released a book in April 2004 called “Kayıpsın Diyorlar” (“They say you disappeared” in English) regarding the disappearance of a journalist in 1994. The author of the book claims the journalist in question had been abducted by village guards and special police operation teams while he was in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa’s Siverek district working on an investigative report.

In July 2004, Taş was initially charged with “denigrating the Turkish Republic” and received a sentence of six months. Following an appeal to the Court of Cassation, Taş was eventually ordered in November 2008 to pay a fine of 1,650 Turkish Liras.

On Dec. 30, 2008, Taş took his case to the ECtHR and complained the ruling by the Turkish courts over his case lacked independence and impartiality. After studying the passages of the book to which Turkish courts had referred to in convicting Taş, the ECtHR noted that while they certainly contained criticisms of state authorities that were at times harsh and exaggerated, they had in no way been “gratuitously offensive” or insulting and had not incited violence or hatred.

Consequently, the ECtHR ruled that the “criminal proceedings complained of not having met a pressing social need and had in any event not been proportionate to the legitimate aims pursued.”

Accordingly, in a ruling on Tuesday, the ECtHR concluded Turkish authorities had not carried out an appropriate balancing exercise between the applicant’s right to freedom of expression and the legitimate aims pursued, ordering the Turkish government to pay Taş 2,500 euros in respect of non-pecuniary damage.

The ECtHR has also ruled on Tuesday that the right to a fair trial of Turkish citizen Ömer Güner, who made his testimony at the Security Directorate without a lawyer being present, has been violated, according to a report by Bianet.

Ömer Güner, who was the manager of a hotel at the time, was arrested in July 2002 by the counter-terrorism police as part of an operation against the Bolşevik Parti-Kuzey Kürdistan/Türkiye (Bolshevik Party-North Kurdistan/Turkey).

The police seized various left-wing materials found in his room. Speaking to the police without a lawyer being present, Güner said that he had let two men linked to the Bolshevik Party stay at the hotel and use his car. Güner was charged with aiding and abetting an illegal organization in 2002 and sentenced to 10 months in prison.

Since his objection has been rejected by Turkish courts he applied to the ECtHR. In his application, Güner stated that he had been denied legal assistance in the preliminary investigation stage, that his statements had been made under duress and that he had been convicted on the basis of testimony made in the absence of a lawyer.

In its verdict announced on Tuesday, the ECtHR acknowledged Güner to be right and sentenced Turkey to pay compensation.

