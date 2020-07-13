Death toll from sunken migrant boat in Lake Van reaches 31: report

Thirty-one bodies have been recovered from a migrant boat that sank in eastern Turkey’s Lake Van as efforts to locate victims of the accident continue, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Turkish media.

Reportedly carrying more than 100 migrants, the boat sank on June 27 in Lake Van, a new route for migrants coming from eastern countries such as Afghanistan and Iran who are trying to avoid detection by security forces in Turkey’s Southeast.

Hosting more than 4 million migrants, Turkey is a hot spot for migration flows as it shares a border with several European countries.

