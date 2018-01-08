Captain Akın, ‘hero of July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey,’ released after his testimony

Detained Captain Burak Akın, a guard officer of the Turkey’s Land Forces Commander Gen. Yaşar Güler, who was called a hero and given a medal after being shot trying to stop the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, was released by a court with judicial probe.

Captain Akın had turned himself in at police headquarters in Ankara and admitted to being a member of the Gülen movement, which is accused by Turkish government under the rule of autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of carrying out the abortive putsch.

According to a report by state-run Anadolu news agency, Captain Akın, who was referred to the court after the proceedings in the Ankara Security Directorate, gave the testimony to the prosecutor. Upon Akın’s expression of his desire to benefit from effective remorse, prosecutor has requested form court to release him under the condition of judicial control. Later, he was released by the court with condition of judicial probation and a ban on leaving the country.

It was also reported that captains Fuat Söylemez and Abdulkadir Koçyiğit, who were brought to the judiciary together with Akın, were also released by the court on condition of judicial control. They have also took advantage of the effective remorse.

On the other hand, in line with the statements of the Captain Akın and two other military officers, four civilians were detained over their alleged links to the Gülen movement. The two civilians were transferred to the Ankara Security Directorate for interrogation.

Capt. Burak Akın, who has been serving as the security chief of Land Forces Commander Gen. Yaşar Güler, had recently surrendered to police in Ankara. Camera footage showed that Akın was shot in the legs during the putsch at General Staff headquarters in Ankara. His attackers refused to let him bandage it up. He was awarded a medal for courageous action in suppressing the coup attempt. In a statement to police,

Akın allegedly told officers that the movement was trying to put pressure on him and that he could not take it any more.

A police officer who was one of three crewmembers of a helicopter that carried Turkish autocratic President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his family from a hotel to the airport during the coup attempt in July 2016 was arrested over alleged links to the Gülen movement but later released.

Barış Yurtseven, the pilot of the plane that brought President Erdoğan from Dalaman to İstanbul on the night of the failed military coup attempt last July, was also fired from Turkish Airlines (THY) in February over alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement.

Nineteen police officers who were responsible for Erdoğan’s security were dismissed over alleged Gülen links following the failed coup attempt.

Turkey survived a controversial military coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that killed 249 people. Immediately after the putsch, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government along with President Erdoğan pinned the blame on the Gülen movement despite the lack of any evidence to that effect.

Fethullah Gülen, who inspired the movement, strongly denied having any role in the failed coup and called for an international investigation into it, but President Erdoğan — calling the coup attempt “a gift from God” — and the government initiated a widespread purge aimed at cleansing sympathizers of the movement from within state institutions, dehumanizing its popular figures and putting them in custody.

One hundred thirty generals and admirals in the Turkish military were either dismissed or suspended as part of the widespread purge following the failed coup.

The government has been at the center of criticism for turning the Turkish forces into a political Islamist military in line with the wishes of President Erdoğan.

In February Defense Minister Fikri Işık said 30,000 new recruits would be enlisted in the Turkish military.

A month later Işık declared that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government had dismissed a total of 22,920 military personnel (6,511 officers and 16,409 cadets) after the coup attempt although the Turkish military stated on July 27 that only 8,651 military members including cadets and conscripts took part in the failed coup.

The Cumhuriyet daily reported in March that the government planned to investigate 90,000 more military personnel over links to the Gülen movement.

“If it was a coup perpetrated by the Gülen movement and 22,920 military personnel were dismissed for their connections to the movement as Erdoğan and the government assert, why did only 8,651 military members participate in the coup?” is a question being asked by critics.

Some find the Turkish government’s efforts to Islamicize the Turkish army alarming and warn that NATO risks having a member army filled with extremists.

In February Henri Barkey, director of the Middle East Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said that many generals purged by the Turkish government are pro-NATO and pro-American, saying this could create a shift in Turkey-NATO relations.

Turkey has suspended or dismissed more than 150,000 judges, teachers, police and civil servants since July 15. Turkey’s Interior Minister announced on December 12, 2017 that 55,665 people have been arrested. Previously, on December 13, 2017, The Justice Ministry announced that 169,013 people have been the subject of legal proceedings on coup charges since the failed coup.

