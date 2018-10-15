Barcelona’s Turkish player indicted for sexual harassment, possessing unregistered gun

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on Monday indicted Barcelona football star Arda Turan on charges of sexual harassment and possessing an unregistered firearm, demanding a sentence of up to twelve-and-a-half years in prison after he had a fight with pop singer Berkay Şahin at an İstanbul nightclub on Oct. 10.

According to the Turkish media, Turan verbally harassed the pop singer’s wife, Özlem Şahin, that night and later broke Berkay Şahin’s nose in a fight.

After the pop singer was brought to the hospital, the pair continued their fight, and Turan allegedly fired a gun inside the hospital room.

Turan, 31, is one of Turkey’s most famous footballers, signing with Barcelona in 2015 due to his great form with another Spanish club, Atlético Madrid.

However, he did not have a chance to play regularly for Barcelona and in 2018 was lent to Turkey’s Başakşehir, a team affiliated with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He has been suffering from a 16-match disqualification imposed by the Turkish football authority for his physical assault on a referee during a game last season.

Some sports commenters believe that his football life is over and that his aggressiveness has clouded his judgment in his celebrity life. (turkishminute.com)

