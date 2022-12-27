Barber in France stabbed by Turkish customer over Kurdish music

A Kurdish barber named Zîkrî Elî Avşîn, 27, who lives in Roubaix, France, was seriously injured when a Turkish customer stabbed him with a pair of scissors because he was listening to Kurdish music, the Kronos news website reported.

According to eyewitnesses, the customer was apparently bothered by the Kurdish music being played in the barber shop. After Avşîn said, “I’m just listening to music in my own language,” the customer got angry and stabbed Avşîn in the chest with a pair of scissors.

The attacker was detained by Roubaix police at the scene.

Avşîn, who was seriously injured, was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition remains critical, according to doctors.

A 69-year-old French man opened fire on a Kurdish culture center and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday, killing three people and injuring three others. The gunman attributed the attack to his being “racist.”

Often described as the world’s largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

