At least 474 women murdered in Turkey in 2019: report

At least 474 women were murdered in Turkey in 2019, according to a report released by the We Will Stop Femicide Platform.

The platform, which announced its report on the last day of 2019, said the killers of 134 of the women were their husbands, while the perpetrators in 152 incidents could not be identified.

One hundred eighty-five of the women were shot, while 101 were stabbed to death. Twenty-seven were killed due to economic reasons and 114 because they wanted a divorce, refused to return to their partners or rejected proposals for relationships.

According to the platform, 42 of the women were murdered in December.

Women’s rights organizations have for years been trying to raise awareness about the increase in violence against women that has taken place in the last decade.

According to a report in the BBC Turkish edition, in the last decade, when close to 3,000 women were murdered, the largest number of women were killed in 2019. (turkishminute.com)

