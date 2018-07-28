At least 3,960 workers die in workplace accidents across Turkey under state of emergency

At least 3,960 workers died in workplace accidents across Turkey under the state of emergency (OHAL) which was in effect between July 21, 2016 and July 18, 2018, according to a data shared by the Workers Health and Work Safety Assembly (İSİGM).

The İSİGM data has also showed that work place casualties have increased 100 percent in metalurgy sector, 20 percent in energy sector, 10 percent in mining, textile, chemistry, transportation and forestry sectors. Death because of workplace accidents has also increased 40 percent among the refugee workers under the 2-year-long state of emergency in Turkey.

At least 149 workers died in workplace accidents across Turkey in June, according to a monthly study released by a nongovernmental organization focused on worker health and safety issues, bringing the number of workplace deaths in Turkey in the first six months of 2018 to 907.

On Jan. 6, 2018 the İSİGM published a report saying that 2,006 workers died at work throughout 2017. That number marked an increase from 2016, when 1,970 workers were killed in Turkey. According to the İSİGM, five workers were killed every 24 hours last year. Of the 2,006 workers who were killed on the job in 2017, 116 were women. On Feb. 14, 2018 Turkey’s Labor Ministry announced that 27 workers have been killed in the construction of İstanbul’s third airport since it began in May 2015. That announcement came only after unconfirmed reports that 400 workers have been killed so far in work accidents at the multi-billion dollar project’s site, operated by the İstanbul Grand Airport (IGA).

