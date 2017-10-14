Amnesty organizes a worldwide solidarity day for Turkish HR defender Eser on her birthday

Amnesty International (AI) has organised a worldwide solidarity day for Turkish human rights activist İdil Eser, director of Amnesty Turkey on her birthday on Saturday while 23 artists including Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Whoopi Goldberg, Zoë Kravitz and Zach Galifianakis have shown support for the rights advocates who were jailed since July 5, 2017.

It has been stated in a statement in Amnesty’s website that “Our colleague İdil has been wrongfully imprisoned in Turkey, but that won’t stop us giving her a birthday to remember. It should have been an ordinary day for İdil Eser, director of Amnesty Turkey. She was attending a meeting with colleagues in İstanbul on July 5, 2017, when the police raided the building and arrested them.

“Neither İdil or her colleagues have done anything wrong: and yet Turkey has jailed them, just like they have jailed hundreds of journalists, fuelling the propaganda that human rights defenders are somehow dangerous and must be stopped.

“Idil is not a criminal – she is a human rights defender, who now faces the absurd charge of ‘aiding a terrorist organisation’ and risks up to 15 years in prison. She is alone in jail, on the basis of ridiculous accusations, instead of spending it with friends and family.

“We won’t stop until İdil is free. We won’t stop until they’re all free. Join our call to release the human rights defenders – we will make sure your voice is heard when it’s needed most, and let Turkey know the world is watching.”

Meanwhile, according to a report by Bianet, 23 artists including Ben Stiller, Mark Ruffalo, Whoopi Goldberg, Zoë Kravitz and Zach Galifianakis have shown support for the rights advocates detained during a training workshop on July 5, 2017 in Büyükada, who were later arrested and have been behind bars for 102 days.