A former Turkish justice minister got €400K in bribes to help me get out of jail: witness

A former justice minister of Turkey received €400,000 in bribes to help an inmate secure early release from prison, wiretaps of the convict’s phone calls with police reveal, Turkish Minute reported on Friday, citing the Halk TV news website.

Serdar Sertçelik, a secret witness in the trial of organized crime boss Ayhan Bora Kaplan, alleged that Bekir Bozdağ, a former justice minister and current deputy speaker of the Turkish parliament, was involved in securing his early release from prison. Sertçelik, whose claims have led to the arrest of several police chiefs, detailed his accusations in conversations wiretapped by the police.

In the recorded conversations Sertçelik claimed that he paid €400,000 to a law office associated with Bozdağ through his lawyer. The payment was allegedly made to facilitate a retrial, resulting in Sertçelik’s early release after just five months, instead of the 30 months he was initially sentenced to serve.

“Bekir Bozdağ has a law firm through which he handles outside cases. I paid €400,000 to Bozdağ’s law firm. We got a retrial. I was supposed to serve 30 months in prison. I was released after five months,” Sertçelik said in one of the recordings.

Sertçelik, who had fled abroad and was detained in Hungary under an INTERPOL Red Notice, implicated several high-profile political figures in his testimony. He alleged that he was pressured to accuse key associates of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including former justice ministers Bekir Bozdağ and Abdülhamit Gül, former interior minister Süleyman Soylu and other prominent figures.

The allegations against Bozdağ were part of a broader investigation into the activities of Ayhan Bora Kaplan, who is accused of running a criminal organization involved in various crimes such as armed robbery, torture, and drug trafficking. Kaplan’s network allegedly had connections with high-ranking officials, including protection from law enforcement in exchange for financial favors.

The investigation, led by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, has resulted in multiple arrests, including high-ranking police officials.

Following the emergence of these allegations, Bozdağ issued a press statement denying the claims. He said if anyone could prove the allegations to be true, he would give them all his money.

“These allegations made by Serdar Sertçelik are a blatant lie aimed at defaming me. I declare here that if anyone can prove these slanderous claims, I will give them all the money I have,” Bozdağ said. He also announced that he has filed a complaint through his lawyer with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, seeking the prosecution of those responsible for the allegations.

The investigation has highlighted ongoing power struggles between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Former interior minister Süleyman Soylu, who was replaced by Ali Yerlikaya in June 2023, has denied all allegations of involvement with Kaplan’s network. Meanwhile, Halkbank, a state lender implicated in providing substantial loans to companies linked to Kaplan, has sought legal action to censor reports on the matter.

The Kaplan investigation continues to unfold, revealing systemic corruption within Turkey’s politics and law enforcement.