80-year-old Kurdish man dies of heart attack during trial

İbrahim Akbaba, an 80-year-old Kurdish man died of heart attack on Saturday in Edirne F Type Prison.

Akbaba, a Kurdish citizen who was accused by Turkish prosecutors of membership in a terrorist organization, attended his first hearings via teleconference from the Edirne Prison on Saturday morning.

He went into cardiac arrest during the hearing, according to human rights activist and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputy Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu.

“80-year old arrestee İbrahim Akbaba died of heart attack during a hearing which he attended via Segbis — teleconference. May he rest in peace. He will be laid to rest in Mardin, Kızıltepe,” Gergerlioğlu tweeted.

Sonunda olacağı buydu..!



Hamile,bebek, hasta,yaşlı demeden içeri attınız, yasa çiğnemeyi hiç umursamadınız..!



80 yaşındaki tutuklu İbrahim Akbaba dün Segbisle ifade verirken duruşmada kalp krizi geçirip vefat etti.Allah rahmet eylesin



Cenaze Mardin/Kızıltepe'de defnedilecekmiş — Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu (@gergerliogluof) December 29, 2018

