74 petitions submitted to Turkish Parliament on rights violations unanswered

A total of 74 petitions relating to human rights violations submitted to the Turkish parliament’s Human Rights Committee by Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a deputy from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), have gone answered, according to a report by online news outlet T24.

Sixty-one of Gergerlioğlu’s petitions have been on human rights violations in prisons and 13 other petitions regarding other violations since July 18, 2018. Gergerlioğlu said the lack of a response painted a tragic picture and said all petitions, including those of allegations of torture in prisons, required urgent attention.

Gergerlioğlu also said that only 20 out of 46 written question motions that he has addressed to the Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay and various ministries, were published in the parliamentary site.

“The Parliamentary Human Rights Investigation Commission, which I am a member of, has not responded to my request for the visit for the investigation of 61 alleged violations in prisons in 42 different prisons. The Human Rights Investigation Commission has also not yet given an answer to my 13 petitions that I submitted for violations of rights outside the prisons,” said Gergerlioğlu.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!