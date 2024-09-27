5 arrested in connection to murder of 15-year-old Syrian in İstanbul

Turkish authorities have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Syrian, who was shot dead by masked gunmen in İstanbul last week, Turkish Minute reported, citing the private DHA news agency.

Abdullatif Davvara, who had fled war-torn Syria with his family, was playing with friends in a local park when two men dressed in black and wearing masks opened fire on him, according to witnesses and security camera footage. The attackers shot the boy 12 times before fleeing the scene. Abdullatif later died from his injuries.

The incident, which took place in the Gaziosmanpaşa district of İstanbul, has shaken the local refugee community and led to allegations of a racially motivated attack.

Shortly after the incident, the police detained five men aged between 18 and 23 as part of an investigation.

According to DHA, the five suspects were arrested by an İstanbul court on charges of murder on Friday.

Meanwhile, a statement by the İstanbul Police Department revealed that the suspects had previously been involved in a fight with Davvara and that it is believed that the attack was carried out as “revenge.”

Abdullatif had been living with his uncle, Mustafa Davvara, in Gaziosmanpaşa since major earthquakes in February 2023, in which his mother and siblings were killed. He had been working in a textile factory to earn a living.

Abdullatif’s murder has highlighted ongoing racial tensions in parts of Turkey, where Syrian refugees often face hostility.

After the shooting, Abdullatif was taken to a nearby maternity hospital, which was not equipped to deal with the severity of his injuries. He was then transferred to a hospital in İstanbul’s Başakşehir district, but by the time he got there, it was already too late to save his life.

Abdullatif’s body was buried in Kilis, a town near the Syrian border where his family had settled after fleeing the war.

Turkey hosts approximately 3.2 million Syrian refugees, and xenophobic violence, often fuelled by social media rumors, has erupted multiple times in recent years.