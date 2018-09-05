41 women killed in domestic violence in Turkey in August

A report released by the Stop the Murder of Women Platform shows that 41 women in Turkey were victims of fatal domestic violence in August.

According to the report, the perpetrators of the murder of 17 out of the 41 women are unknown.

The report said an economic crisis Turkey has recently been experiencing is shown as an excuse for the increasing violence against women.

In the same period, the report said 37 children became victims of sexual abuse based on reports that appeared in the Turkish media, although the actual figure is thought to be much higher.

The platform also said asking for reinstatement of the death penalty, which was abolished in 2004, for the perpetrators of murders of women only serve to cover up the real problems that need to be addressed.

Women’s rights organizations have for years been trying to raise awareness about the increase in violence against women that has taken place in the last decade. (turkishminute.com)

