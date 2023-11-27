3 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attack in northern Iraq

By
SCF
-
A picture taken on April 17, 2022 shows smoke billowing from behind the mountains of Matin (Jabal Matin) in the town of Chiladze before the official announcement by Turkey of an offensive targeting rebels in the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. - Turkey on April 18 said it has launched an air and ground offensive against militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq. (Photo by AFP)

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq in an attack carried out by militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Turkish Minute reported, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in an area where Turkish forces are deployed as part of Operation Claw-Lock.

Two of the soldiers died at the scene, while the third succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

Operation Claw-Lock, an air and ground offensive that targets hideouts of the PKK in the Metina region of Iraq, was launched in April 2022.

The PKK, which has been waging a bloody campaign in Turkey’s Southeast since 1984, is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community.

